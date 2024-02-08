‘Moana 2’ receives release date announcement from Disney

Dave Derrick Jr., an original film storyboard artist, is set to direct the new sequel, distinct from Dwayne Johnson's live-action Moana remake.

By ANI Published Date - 8 February 2024, 12:50 PM

Los Angeles: Sequel to Disney’s ‘Moana’ is all set to hit the theatres soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the animated will be released on November 27, 2024.

The announcement came during an earnings call in which Iger emphasized that the ship was being righted at Disney’s film and TV divisions several months after he acknowledged the company had done too much too fast in order to feed Disney+, leading to some cases of lower quality projects hitting the marketplace, The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Derrick Jr., who worked on the original film as a story board artist, has been roped in to direct the the new sequel, which is separate from a live-action remake of Moana starring Dwayne Johnson. Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina are writing the music.

As per Iger, Moana sequel was initially developed as a TV series, before becoming a movie.

“We were impressed by what we saw, and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Iger said.

The original Moana voice starred Auli`i Cravalho as Moana, a young woman who goes on an adventure against the wishes of her father, the chief of the Polynesian island of Motunui. Along the way, she teams up with Maui, a demigod of the wind and sea voiced by Johnson. Johnson and Cravalho are expected to reprise their roles.

Ron Clements and John Musker directed the 2016 movie. Miranda, Mark Mancina and Foa’i were the songwriters.

The movie generated over USD 680 million at the box office. The animated musical found renewed life on Disney+ with 1 billion hours streamed last year.