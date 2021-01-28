Mobile health kiosk inaugurated at Visakhapatnam railway station

The health kiosk setup under Non-fare revenue initiative where any passenger at railway premises can have health check up by paying merely an amount of Rs 100 and avail five to 15 kinds of tests among the total 30 tests.

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway, General Manager Vidya Bhushan inaugurated a Mobile Health Kiosk on platform No.1 of the Visakhapatnam Railway station on Thursday.

The health kiosk setup under Non-fare revenue initiative where any passenger at railway premises can have health check up by paying merely an amount of Rs 100 and avail five to 15 kinds of tests among the total 30 tests. A mobile health kiosk- `Health on Wheels’ is also the part of the new initiative which will be available on demand at the platform.

He also inspected the battery operated cars that are available at the station for the convenience of the passengers which were also provided under Non-fare revenue to carry passengers on nominal fare.

Vidya Bhushan commissioned the new 350 Watt Rooftop solar Photo-Voltaic plant of Visakhapatnam railway station constructed on platform shelters. The Solar plant can generate 1200 units per day and will help save Rs.10 lakh a year for the railways.

Later, he inspected the renovated Jan-ahar, the food court on Platform No-1, and appreciated the adoption of modern equipment for cooking, storage and serving purposes.

The ECoR General Manager also inaugurated the renovated Reserve Lounge on platform No.1 of the station. The reserved lounge is provided with modern amenities like recliners, cushioned sofas, relaxing chairs, automated fans & lights, in-house architecture for interiors etc.

The facilities were constructed as a part of station redevelopment. He appreciated the airport like facilities at the reserve lounge and commissioned through virtual mode various facilities like Foot Over Bridge at Kotabommali, Loco Shunting neck at Vizianagaram, Automatic Coach washing plant at Visakhapatnam, Air conditioning of running room for crew at Bacheli, Closed Circuit TV facility at Srikakulam Road, Closure of manned Level Crossing gates by provision of Limited Height sub-ways at Marripalem and Mangalapalem.

Various good works done by the Division were presented in the lounge and the developmental activities over the Division were appraised by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

Vidya Bhushan inspected the newly constructed Entrance arch of Visakhapatnam railway station near the Gate No.3 and inspected construction works of Station Façade which are in progress under station redevelopment activities. He visited Theme Park, namely, Van Vihar Park developed at Marripalem Railway Colony. During his inspection at the station, he interacted with Railway Union leaders of Shramik Congress and Shramik Union.

Interacting with the Meri Saheli team, a special task force of RPF to assist women passengers at stations and in trains, Vidya Bhushan lauded the efforts of the women RPF team in rescuing the children and averting girl child trafficking.

