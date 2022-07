| Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Records In Old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:28 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Karimnagar: Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The highest of 106.3 mm rainfall was registered in Allipur, Raikal mandal of Jagtial district followed by Mallapur-100.0, Pegadapalli-90.3 and Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district 85.5 mm.

In Jagtial district, Korutla received 77.0, Polasa-71.8, Raikal-68.5, Raghavapeta-64.3, Gullakota-60.3, Ailapur-57.5, and Metpalli-53.8 mm.

While Kothagattu of Karimnagar district received 73.0 mm, Bornapalli got 66.5 mm followed by Tadikal-65.3, Renikunta-64.8, Gattududdenapalli-60.8, Venkepalli 56.0, Edulagattepalli 55.5, Veenavanka-55.0, Arnakonda 54.8, Gundi-54.0 and Karimnagar town 51.5.

In Peddapalli, Julapalli recorded 54.0, Dhamaram-51.5, Eesla Thakkallapalli-34.0, Kamanpur-32.8 and Maredupalli-30.3. While Nampalli received 54.0 mm, Marrigadda got 48.8 mm rainfall in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

