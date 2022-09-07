Modi failed to provide jobs to unemployed youth: Jagga Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

(File Photo) Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy alleged that the PM Narendra Modi failed to provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth in the State. Instead of providing employment to the youth, the NDA government led by Modi was privatizing the public sector undertakings (PSUs), he said while interacting with media persons here. He accused the BJP leaders of failing to speak on public issues and unnecessarily highlighting other controversial issues.

Reddy said the prices of essential commodities have also gone up considerably under the tenure of the NDA government. Referring to the padayatra undertaken by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari, Reddy said the yatra was aimed at sensitizing the people on the steep rise in essential commodities.

“We are organising similar yatras in all constituencies to express solidarity to Rahul Gandhi and in Sangareddy, he will walk 10 kilometres,” Reddy said.

Expressing concern over conducting the Assembly session for only three days, he said there were many peoples’ issues that needed to be discussed in the Assembly and added that proper debates were not conducted in the House to discuss peoples’ issues as most officials failed to solve the problems being faced by them.

In view of the problems being faced by as many as 23,000 Village Revenue Officers (VROs) in the State, Reddy requested the State government to come to their rescue. He said he would organize a protest rally from the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar on Tank Bund to the Assembly on September 12 to highlight the problems of VROs.