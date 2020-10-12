Modi’s rule leading India towards economic disaster: CPI

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Khammam: The Indian economy has witnessed unprecedented destruction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, alleged the CPI state assistant secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

He said the BJP led NDA government’s rule at the Centre for the past six years has led to the 24 per cent fall in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate. The government’s faulty policies and fiscal waivers to corporate houses was mainly responsible for the situation.

Sambasiva Rao addressed the party workers meeting here on Monday. During the address he said Modi’s failed experiments with the economy and development issues were emerging anti-people and pro-corporate forces.

The demonetisation which Modi and his associates described as a blow to black money hoarders in fact brought the country’s economy to a standstill, affected growth as well as the common man badly, the CPI leader alleged.

Though the BJP leaders were attributing the economic crisis to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the economic decline had begun much before the pandemic hit the country.

The passing of new Farm Bills was a blow to the farming sector which accounts for the livelihood of 70 per cent population of the country. The so called reforms in the farming sector would open the gates for exploitation of farmers by corporate companies.

The same was the case with the amendments proposed to various provisions in the Electricity Act 2003 and Labour Act. The PM Modi’s moves were aimed at benefitting his corporate friends while affecting the common people, Sambasiva Rao complained.

