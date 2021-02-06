Mohanlal starrer Dhrishyam 2 trailer trending on social media

The much-anticipated movie will be released on Amazon soon this month.

Upcoming sequel, Drishyam 2 is making the right noise on the internet. The official theatrical trailer is garnering massive praise and response from netizens soon after it was released on YouTube by Amazon Prime Video India. The 2.26 mins trailer has been trending on social media as it crossed 4.8 lakh views.

The much-anticipated movie will be released on Amazon soon this month. Mohanlal who is playing the lead protagonist in the movie shared the motion poster of the film on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “The mystery continues …#Drishyam2 Trailer out on February 8.”

Telugu movie Drushyam with the same name was massive box office hit when it was released in 2014. Starring Venkatesh in the lead, actor Meena played the role of his wife. A Suresh Babu production, the Telugu version went on to collect record collections on the silver screen as well as being praised by critiques.

