Mohd Faizan elected president of MANUU Students Union

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: Mohd Faizan, a student of Department of MCJ, has been elected as 10th president of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Students union in the elections held for the academic year 2022-23 on Thursday.

Students voted with enthusiasm at Indoor Stadium, MANUU campus here and also at off campuses of the University. Out of total 3,257 voters, 80 per cent students cast their votes at the headquarters.

According to the Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Mohd. Misbah Zafar (Department of MCJ) was elected as vice-president, Faizan Iqubal (Department of CS & IT) as secretary, Mariya Hidayat (BVoc.) a sjoint secretary and Md. Quiasim (Department of CS & IT) elected for the post of treasurer.

Eight Executive Committee members, one each from School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, Education & Training, Sciences, Journalism & Mass Communication, Technology and Polytechnic Hyderabad were also elected. The remaining EC members were elected unopposed. MANUU Vice Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan congratulated the newly elected office bearers.