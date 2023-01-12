ISB inks MoU with Cyberabad Police to strengthen cyber security

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding here on Thursday for undertaking joint collaborative research activities on cyber security in areas of mutual interest.

The ISB and SCSC agreed to collectively publish reports that inform policy practices in cyber security besides creating projects for ISB’s AMPBA students to work on as a part of their coursework.

They will also organise joint conferences and workshops to bring together academia, government, policy, and industry.

The MoU was signed by Cyberabad Police DCP (Crimes) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, and ISB Institute of Data Science Executive Director Prof. Manish Gangwar in the presence of ISB Dean Prof. Madan Pillutla.

Kalmeshwar said after the pandemic, cybercrimes have become a major challenge not just for India but for all law enforcement agencies across the world.

Prof. Gangwar said he was glad that ISB Institute of Data Science joined hands with Cyberabad Police in its efforts to further strengthen cyber security through the use of state-of-the-art research in data science.