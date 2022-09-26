Mona Lisa gets desi makeover, wears saris from different Indian States

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:56 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

All nine images are well-edited and display regionally weaved saris. According to the region, they presented Mona Lisa with local names like Lisa Mausi from South Delhi, Lisa Tai from Maharashtra, Lisa Ben from Gujrat, and others.

Hyderabad: Over the years, Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic artwork titled Mona Lisa has been used in several ad campaigns across the world. The latest attempt by an Indian women’s wear brand has left the internet in splits.

ReshaWeaves, a fabric company that offers affordable, exclusive, and sustainable products unveiled their online campaign that put Mona Lisa in different Indian saris.

All nine images are well-edited and display regionally weaved saris. According to the region, they presented Mona Lisa with local names like Lisa Mausi from South Delhi, Lisa Tai from Maharashtra, Lisa Ben from Gujrat, and others.

Along with the sari, the images also show her wearing traditional Indian-style jewellery from different States. From nath, bindi, and maang tikka to ghunghat, gajra, and bangles; Mona Lisa looks a complete desi woman.

The brand weaved a story about Mona Lisa’s trip to India. With each new post, they shared a new name, a new avatar, and all the things Mona Lisa did in that State. For example, she ate Rasgulla in Bengal and explored Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra.

Posts made on both Twitter and Instagram have attracted hilarious responses from netizens with the images being shared widely across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReshaWeaves (@resha_weaves)