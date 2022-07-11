Monsoon Regatta to be conducted in Hyderabad from Tuesday

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of the Monsoon Regatta, one of the competitive ranking nationals for the under-15 sub-junior fleet, will be conducted by the YAI and Telangana Sailing Association, at the Hussain Sagar Lake, from Tuesday.

Eklavya Batham and Divyanshi Mishra, the top seeds in boys and girls respectively from Bhopal, are returning from the World championships at Turkey to hit the waters of Hussain Sagar Lake.

Local sailors Tanuja Kameshwar, second seed in girls, and Daniel Rajkumar will lead the challenge.

The event will see about 70 participants from across the country while a major proportion of the sailors will be from Telangana. A new trophy, Shri SH Babu Memorial Trophy, will be awarded for the first time this year to the best sailor.