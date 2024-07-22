Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on Monday; Union Budget on July 23

The session will include 19 sittings scheduled in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until August 12.

By IANS Published Date - 22 July 2024, 09:39 AM

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday with the key highlight being the tabling of the Union Budget on July 23.

The session will have 19 sittings scheduled in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha till August 12.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday.

During the session, the Centre will present six bills, including the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 which is aimed at facilitating a legal way of replacing the British-era Aircraft Act of 1934 to ensure provisions for ease of doing business in India’s civil aviation sector, The Disaster Management (Amendment) Law Bill and the Boilers Bill, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill. The Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will also be presented during the session.

Ahead of the session, the Centre convened an all-party meeting on Sunday and urged the opposition to cooperate and ensure smooth conduct of proceedings in the Parliament’s Budget session, noting the disruptions in both Houses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the previous session was not up to parliamentary traditions.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, after the conclusion of the all-party meeting, said that smooth conduct of the Parliament is the responsibility of both the government and the opposition.

He assured that the government was “open to discussing all issues”. The Union Minister said: “Discussions will be held in the House according to the decisions taken in the BAC meetings of both Houses, in consultation with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.”

As was indicated in the all-party meeting, the opposition is set to corner the Centre on various issues including the NEET paper leak case, the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments’ orders to eateries/shops, alleged misuse of probe agencies, the appointment of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker.