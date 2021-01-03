Mop-up counselling for MBBS admissions at KNRUHS

Eligible candidates can now exercise their options on the website (https://tsmedadm.tsche.in) from 5 pm on January 4 to 9 pm on January 5

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released notification for exercising web-options for additional mop-up phase of web-based counselling for admission into MBBS course under competent authority quota in the government, private un-aided minority/non-minority medical colleges.

Eligible candidates can now exercise their options on the website (https://tsmedadm.tsche.in) from 5 pm on January 4 to 9 pm on January 5. The details of seats available will be placed in the web-site (http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in) and https://tsmedadm.tsche.in before counselling, according to a press release from KNRUHS.

All the candidates in the provisional final merit list displayed on KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web-options. Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phase of counselling and joined the course and continuing in the course, also can exercise their options.

The candidates who have been allotted seats in the previous phases of counselling and who have not joined / discontinued the course after joining are not eligible to exercise options for Additional Mop-up Phase of counselling.

Candidates who have joined the course in All India Quota / Deemed Universities Counselling are not eligible to exercise options for additional mop-up phase of counselling.

