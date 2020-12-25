More Indian students applying for Fall semester

Top varsities introduce new proficiency tests like Duolingo allowing students to take test from their own homes

By | Monika Setia | Published: 12:12 am 12:53 am

For those who thought the Covid-19 pandemic was the end of their dreams of studying in the United States, here’s good news. All is not lost. Not yet.

Universities in the US are in fact witnessing an increase in enrolment applications from India for Fall Semester (August 2021). In this backdrop, we take you through the most popular courses on American campuses, how US universities are planning classwork during the pandemic, the changes in scores and admission requirements in the light of Covid-19, the changes in fee structures on account of the pandemic and yes, all the Covid-19 precautions on campus.

The directors of the global programmes of three top US universities, the Pennsylvania State University, the University of Houston and the Iowa State University, along with US government officials share with Telangana Today’s readers the pandemic scenario in their institutions, about new proficiency tests like Duolingo that allow students to take the test from their own homes, and also the financial aspects and each and every step of applying at a US higher education institution.

1. What are the most in-demand courses for students from AP/Telangana? Are there any changes even subtle ones being seen — such as shift in demand between different engineering fields/subjects etc? If so can any figures be provided?

The annual Open Doors Report by the International Institute of Education (IIE) shows that across India, STEM and Math/Computer Science remained the most popular fields of study in 2018-2019 (Open Doors Report 2019). Thirty-seven percent of Indian students who were in the US for higher education in 2018-2019 opted for Math/Computer Science, while 34.2 per cent opted for STEM majors. Business/Management (10.3 per cent) and Physical/Life sciences (5.6 per cent) were the next two most popular fields of study. While such data is not available at the state level, EducationUSA advisers have noted similar trends in the Hyderabad consular district (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha), with Computer Science and STEM fields observed as the most in-demand programmes.

The national trends since 2009-2010 show that over time, Math/Computer Science fields have gained in popularity. Nationally, there has been a steady increase in the number of students opting for the field, from 19.8 per cent students in 2009-2010 to 37 per cent in 2018-2019. Interest in both Business/ Management and Physical/Life sciences has slightly declined over time. Other fields, such as Social Sciences, Humanities, Arts, Education, and Health have shown consistent interest during the last decade. These figures are only available at the national level.

2. Is there more of a demand for healthcare courses from India (specifically the AP/Telangana region)?

As per the Open Doors 2019 data, 3.2 per cent of Indian students who pursued their higher education in the US in 2018-2019 opted for health professions as their field of study. Since 2010, this trend has been similar, with around 3 per cent – 5 per cent of Indian students opting for health-related fields for their higher education in the US every year. While data is not published at the state or regional level, EducationUSA advisers have observed similar trends in the Hyderabad consular district, wherein health fields have been observed as one of the most popular programmes in the region.

3. What are the most common mistakes students make while applying for courses?

EducationUSA offices, with their highly trained advisers, have observed a few common oversights from students related to the US higher education admission and application process.

Often, students select a limited number of universities from their social and family circles. The US higher education system allows students to choose from among more than 4,500 colleges and universities that offer many specialised programmes. It is very important for students to check the accreditation status of their chosen institution before they consider applying.

Understanding the financial aspects and each step of the application are vital to successful admission at a US higher education institution, apart from cost of study, right sources of funding, options for financial support, how to build a strong application, and application timelines. Advisers have observed that students are generally not aware of some of these key facets of the admission process.

Student visa applications and interviews are very crucial steps and students should consult the official sources of information about visa applications (in.usembassy.gov/visas/ and ustraveldocs.com). It is also important for students to learn about the different academic and social culture in the US before departing to pursue their higher education there to avoid a difficult and prolonged adjustment phase.

EducationUSA, through its 5-steps to US higher education, offers various resources to students to avoid common mistakes and handouts, which include websites for each step, sessions on various aspects of application and admission process, group and one-to-one advising, provides students an opportunity to seek guidance from an official source of information.

EducationUSA India offices are part of the US Department of State’s network of over 425 international student advising centers around the world. With presence across seven cities in the country (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi), EducationUSA provides an opportunity for students to seek guidance and avoid these common mistakes. Students may visit www.educationusa.org and/or contact their nearest regional office for further information. In the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha, students may send an email to [email protected] with any queries.

– Monika Setia, Regional Officer, United States – India Education Foundation – Hyderabad

(Tomorrow: The Pennsylvania State University explains the courses popular with students and Covid-19 precautions on the campus life in response to queries from students)