More rains expected in Hyderabad as city welcomes southwest monsoon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 03:14 PM

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon has arrived in Telangana, drenching the State capital and surrounding regions with massive rains on Wednesday.

The downpour however resulted in severe traffic disruptions across Hyderabad, with motorists stuck for hours as many roads were inundated.

According to the India Meteorological Department, on Thursday, the city is likely to see isolated to scattered rains in the evening and night, but the intensity will likely be less severe than yesterday’s heavy downpour. However, a yellow alert indicating heavy rains has been issued for the city on June 7.

Although the city may experience scorching temperatures in the afternoon, clouds are expected to gather by evening, with the maximum temperature reaching around 36 degrees Celsius.

IMD has further forecast scattered intense storms along a few districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet. A yellow alert has been issued to these districts. Other parts of the state are expected to experience isolated to scattered showers.

On Wednesday, districts including Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Nagarkurnool, experienced overnight deluge, with some locations recording staggering rainfall amounts between 170-180 mm. Remarkably, regions that experienced dry conditions last year are now witnessing substantial rainfall figures within the first week of the monsoon season.

Authorities advise residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall to minimize traffic problems and ensure safety.