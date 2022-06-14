More rains forecast across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 degrees to 36 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad till Friday, say weather officials.

Hyderabad: After a delay of about four days, the southwest monsoon finally announced its arrival in the State on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from a summer that stretched the heat tolerance levels of people beyond usual.

Chintalamanepally Mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad received the highest rainfall of 56 mm between 8.30 am and 5 pm on Tuesday, while in Kapra in Hyderabad received 55 mm of rain, bringing the mercury down to 36.6 degrees Celsius.

With this, the MeT Department confirmed the arrival of monsoon in the city and other parts of the State. The expected date for the southwest monsoon’s arrival in the State was from June 5 to 10.

Weather officials forecast rain in almost all districts in the State till Friday. According to a bulletin, heavy rain is likely to occur today at isolated places in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The maximum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 34 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius in the city till Friday while minimum temperatures were likely to be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.