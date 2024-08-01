More vehicles add to traffic chaos in Hyderabad

Number of cars in Hyd up from 9.20L in 2017 to 14.82L in 2024

By C. Romeo Updated On - 2 August 2024, 12:10 AM

In 2019, the city had around 54 lakh registered vehicles, which increased to 80.43 lakh in April 2024. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With rapid urbanisation, Hyderabad has simultaneously experienced a rapid increase in the number of vehicles on the roads in the recent years. Vehicle population in the city has crossed 80 lakh, which included over 14 lakh cars, resulting in dense vehicular traffic.

The number of cars in Greater Hyderabad has seen a significant increase. In 2017, there were approximately 9.20 lakh cars, this number rose to 14.82 lakh in 2024.

Between 2014 and 2023, the vehicle population has increased three-fold in the city. As per reports, between 2014 and 2023, as many as 83.5 lakh vehicles were added to the city against 42.20 lakh in 2014. In 2019, the city had around 54 lakh registered vehicles, which increased to 80.43 lakh in April 2024. In 2023 alone, a total of 16,150 new vehicles were added to Hyderabad.

According Transport Department officials, Hyderabad is expected to see vehicle numbers reach 1,60,46,853 by 2033-34.

They said the availability of good infrastructure and the city”s emergence as a major IT hub in the country have enabled more vehicles to enter the roads, leading to congested roads and traffic snarls, eventually becoming an auto-centric city.

Meanwhile, concerns are raised from citizens as for the city which already frequently experiences traffic jams, especially during the monsoon, lasting for several hours; the increase in the number of vehicles could still more impact the vehicular movements. The situation is that most of the other individuals opt for their own vehicles for daily commuting, adding to the traffic snarls.