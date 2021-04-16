Morris, Miller deliver for Royals

Samson-led side record a three-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals

Published: 12:01 am

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals’ expensive buy this IPL Chris Morris delivered as he hit an unbeaten 18-ball 36 (4×6) to power his side to a stunning three-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL match on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 148, Royals lost half of the side 42 runs in the 10th over. But David Miller scored a strokeful half-century (62 off 43, 7×4, 2×6) to revive their innings. But his departure in the 16th over with 44 needing from last four overs put Capitals ahead. However, Morris turned the match in Royals’ favour with his big hits. He smashed Kagiso Rabad for 15 runs in the 19th over with two sixes to bring down the target to 12 from last over. He then smacked Tom Curran for two sixes to finish the match with two balls to spare.

Earlier, nn inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8. Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a bad start as the side lost its first three wickets — Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9), and Ajinkya Rahane (8) with just 36 runs on the board. All three batters were sent back to the pavilion by Jaydev Unadkat.

Delhi would have been hoping for a big partnership from skipper Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis, but this was not to be the case as Mustafizur Rahman had Stoinis (0) fooled by a slower delivery in the seventh over, and as a result, Delhi was reduced to 37/4.

Lalit Yadav and Rishabh Pant then revived the innings for Delhi by stitching a partnership of 51 runs for the fifth wicket, and this saw skipper Pant going past his 50-run mark. However, as soon as Delhi’s innings started to come on track, Pant (51) was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out. Soon after, Lalit Yadav (20) was dismissed by Chris Morris, reducing Delhi to 100/6 in the 15th over.

In the final overs, Tom Curran (21), Ravichandran Ashwin (7), and Chris Woakes (15*) added some crucial runs to the total and as a result, Delhi Capitals posted a total of more than the 140-run mark.

