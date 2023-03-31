Most effective sunscreens to use for summer

We picked out five sunscreens for summer that will make sun protection easy and ensure glowing skin for the hot months

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: Sunscreen is an essential part of skincare that has to be used every day. Since the sun is going to be out, leading to damaging your skin with the humidity, it is important to pick the right sunscreen that works the best for your skin type.

We picked out five sunscreens for summer that will make sun protection easy and ensure glowing skin for the hot months:

Clinique Sun Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen

This brand is known for its sunscreens and the special variants that suit every skin tone. This sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB radiation while preventing signs of ageing. It comes with solar-activated antioxidants that really help repair visible damage and defend your skin from the ageing and burning effects of UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is also fragrance-free.

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 24 Ultra Matte lotion

This dermatologically tested sunscreen is lightweight and keeps greasy skin away. The oil-free formula provides sun protection from UVA and UVB rays and is definitely a must-have during summer. It is one of the best sunscreens recommended by dermatologists, especially for those who have oily skin.

Biotique Morning Nectar Sun Protection moisturiser

Due to its natural ingredients like honey, turmeric, aloe vera, and neem, it is effective in moisturising the skin. It provides nourishment, hydration, and sun protection with SPF 30+ UVA/UVB. This lotion reduces uneven skin tone and prevents dark spots.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock with SPF 50+ provides advanced protection against sun damage with its helio plex technology. It can be easily applied and absorbed quickly without leaving the skin oily, giving a non-greasy, matte finish for a shine-free complexion. It is also PABA-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types.

Bioderma Photoderm Spot SPF 50+

Being a very high-protection cream, it prevents the appearance of spots. Its optimal UVA and UVB protection activates the skin’s natural defences, while limiting hyperpigmentation and scars. This sunscreen is great for those who are undergoing laser treatments because they make your skin photosensitive.