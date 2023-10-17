Fun Fact: ‘Chacha Ji’ introduces India’s first cosmetic brand, Lakme!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: In 1952, the TATA group, under the guidance of India’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, launched Lakme, the country’s first cosmetic brand.

Named after the goddess Laxmi, it aimed to address the reliance on foreign cosmetics post-independence. The brand’s high quality and suitability for all skin types quickly made it a staple for Indian women, surpassing Western products.

When Simone Tata, JRD Tata’s wife, took over as managing director, she revamped pricing and brand positioning, solidifying Lakme’s status as a household name in independent India.

– Antariksh Lahiri