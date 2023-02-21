| How To Pick The Right Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

How to pick the right sunscreen for your skin type

If you’re blessed with normal, uncomplicated skin that is even, your choice is easy. Any high-quality sunscreen will work for you, whether that is in the form of spray, cream, or stick.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: It is vital to apply sunscreen every day. When you do, it not only protects your skin from the sun, but also from the constant screen light that we are exposed to.

That said, it is important to pick the right sunscreen that works well on your skin. If not, there is a chance of your skin deteriorating and having breakouts on your face.

Also Read Karimnagar police arrest two thieves in separate incidents

Broadly there are four types of skin – normal, oily, dry, and combination. To choose the best sunscreen for you, it’s very important to know which skin type you are.

Know your skin type

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser, making sure that makeup, pollutants, and other dirt are removed. Wait for an hour and do not touch your face, this helps your skin to return to its natural state.

If your skin shows no oil or no flaking and it feels smooth, you have a normal skin type. If it feels parched or tight when you smile, it’s most likely that you have dry skin.

And if there is a lot of shine on your nose, forehead, and cheeks, then you might have oily skin. In case you notice a combination of the above-mentioned trait, you have a combination skin.

Choose your sunscreen

If you’re blessed with normal, uncomplicated skin that is even, your choice is easy. Any high-quality sunscreen will work for you, whether that is in the form of spray, cream, or stick.

In case you have oily skin, avoid creamy sunscreens as they will feel sticky and heavy on your skin. Choose a lightweight sunscreen or the ones that are water-based. You can also experiment with a powder formula SPF application. If you have dry skin, look for a sunscreen with a moisturiser or sunscreens that contain hydrating ingredients.

For the ones who have acne-prone skin, use lighter products that do not clog pores. Kids are also recommended to use sunscreen, especially as they have sensitive skin.

Also, make sure to select a broad-spectrum sunscreen that will protect your skin against UVB and UVA rays, and using an SPF that is above 30 is recommended.