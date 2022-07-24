Most-wanted criminal in Telugu states Prasad Naidu nabbed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Representational Image

Anantapur: Police on Sunday arrested Sunkara Prasad Naidu, a notorious criminal under the ‘most-wanted’ category from Guntakallu village in the district, in connection with a kidnapping case.

Prasad Naidu alias Allagadda Prasad along with 13 members of his gang were arrested by the police who seized one pistol, 16 bullets, two four-wheelers, a Bullet bike and cash of Rs. 6.50 lakh from the gang.

Prasad who hails from the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh was living in Hyderabad and had a criminal history since 1990, with as many as 11 cases registered against him in both the Telugu states of AP and Telangana so far, with charges of murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, and other criminal activities. He was arrested and was out on bail and shifted base to Hyderabad, where he stayed for some time. His wife was said to be a former Naxalite.

According to Superintendent of Police K Fakkirappa, Sunkara Prasad Naidu’s gang kidnapped one Konanki Venkatesh, a betel leaf trader of G.Kottala village of Guntakallu Mandal in the district for ransom money on July 20. They had called his son Sai Kumar and demanded Rs. one crore and threatened to kill the trader if he did not pay the money. The family members approached the police who arrested the gang near Obulapuram in Done mandal and managed to free the victim.