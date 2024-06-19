Mother connects with son after 6 years, thanks to Sangareddy cops

Satyagama Arun Reddy (31) of Kandi in Sangareddy district, had gone to Makati in Philippines to do an MBBS course in 2012, but was not in touch with family memmbers

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 19 June 2024, 08:01 PM

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh.

Sangareddy: A mother finally managed to contact her son, whom she could not reach even over phone since 2018. The contact was established over phone to the son in Philippines, courtesy the efforts of the Sangareddy police.

The son, Satyagama Arun Reddy (31), a resident of Kandi in Sangareddy district, had gone to Makati in Philippines to do an MBBS course in 2012. Arun Reddy last visited India in 2018 to meet the family after the death of his father Venkatrami Reddy. However, after he returned, Arun Reddy’s mother Manemma nor his relatives could not reach him over the phone.

After making multiple futile attempts to get connected with him, Manemma approached Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh on June 10. The SP, after collecting Arun Reddy’s passport number, phone number and photographs, spoke to the Philippines embassy in New Delhi. He sought their support to trace Arun Reddy and shared his details with them. The embassy managed to track down Arun Reddy and made him talk to Manemma over phone. The officials also made arrangements for his travel to Sangareddy by the end of this month. Why he had gone out of contact with his mother and relatives will be known once he returns home, police said.

Meanwhile, Manemma is on cloud nine after speaking to her son after six years. She thanked SP Rupesh, the Sangareddy police and the Philippines embassy for their efforts in connecting her with Arun Reddy after so long.