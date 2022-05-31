Mother-daughter duo enthral audiences with Kuchipudi performance

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Learning an art form and performing in front of an audience, in itself, is an accomplishment. And, sharing the stage with her daughter was overwhelming for V Vani Bhavani who performed a Kuchipudi dance along with her daughter V Nuthna Ananya on ‘Annamacharya Keerthanalu’ in praise of goddess Alamelu Manga at Ravindra Bharathi.

“It was truly an emotional experience for me to see my daughter perform along with me and also earn accolades from the audiences. I still remember the day she was born and also remember how tense I was when she could not walk even after two years of age. Now, seeing that girl perform with such grace is surely a dream come true for me,” shares Vani Bhavani, a ‘Grade B’ artiste in Doordarshan Dance Artistes Panel and a diploma holder in Kuchipudi dance from Potti Sri Ramulu Telugu University.

Having been teaching Kuchipudi to her 11-year-old daughter Ananya under her guru Dr Maddali Usha Gayatri for the past five years, Bhavani emphasises the need for kids to learn any art form along with studies and other activities. “I truly recommend parents to invest some time in teaching their kids any art form as it really helps them learn, grasp and be better performers in many fields as well. Take dance, for instance – the kid indirectly learns Sahityam (literature) as you should know the meaning of each and every word; focus on music to catch the right beats for right steps; repetition and memory of steps; spontaneity to manage the performance and also concentration on the art form,” shares Vani Bhavani, Assistant Commissioner, Civil Supplies.

Elaborating further, she adds, “So, if a kid is able to do so many tasks at a young age, unknowingly, they excel in education and any other assigned tasks in life as well. Thus, I want to encourage parents to teach any form of art to their kids.”

The mother-daughter duo, with the support of Department of Language and Culture, Telangana, performed seven dance items at Ravindra Bharathi recently, in the presence of Juluru Gouri Shankar, Chairman, Telangana Sahitya Akademi, V Anil Kumar, IAS, Secretary to Government and Commissioner of Endowments, Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture, and M Sailaja Suman, former Deputy Director General, All India Radio, Hyderabad.