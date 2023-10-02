Mother of ex-constable killed by her colleague demands strict punishment

Three men, including the Delhi Police constable, his brother-in-law and another accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing the woman, police said on Sunday.

New Delhi: The mother of the woman constable who was allegedly killed by her former colleague two years ago demanded strict action against the accused who had been deceiving them into believing that she was alive.

The trio also deceived the victim’s family into believing that she was alive by dropping false clues, they said.

“I had been running from pillar to post just to know about my daughter’s whereabouts,” the victim’s mother told PTI over the phone from Bulandshahr.

“My younger daughter decided to meet the Delhi Police Commissioner a few months ago. He understood our problem and assured proper investigation. Police have now arrested the accused constable. We want strict action against him,” she added.

Surender Singh (42) had been stalking the victim to marry him and when she refused to give in to his demands, he first strangled her and later buried the body near a nullah near Pushta area.

His brother-in-law Ravin (26) and Rajpal (33) helped him in hiding the crime, the police had said.

The police have recovered the skeletal remains of the victim from the Pushta area of Burari and sent them for DNA profiling to ascertain if they belong to the woman, they said.

The victim had resigned from Delhi Police after she was selected as a Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police. She was meanwhile staying as a paying guest in the Mukherjee Nagar area when she went missing under mysterious circumstances.

A missing report of the 28-year-old woman was lodged at the Mukherjee Nagar police station on October 20, 2021. Later, her family members had met the CP to know about her whereabouts. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on September 30 had arrested the constable and two of his associates.