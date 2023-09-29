Accused in Rs 25 cr Delhi jewellery burglary case held in Chhattisgarh

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Kawardha town in Kabirdham district and arrested one of the suspects in the Delhi jewellery store burglary. The team then tracked down Lokesh to a house in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

By ANI Updated On - 05:44 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

New Delhi: In a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Delhi police, the main accused in the sensational burglary case in the national capital was arrested from Chhattisgarh, said the police on Friday.

The prime accused was identified as Lokesh Chowdhary.Over 18 Kg of jewellery was recovered from his possession, the police added.

According to the police, the accused had single-handedly committed the burglary on Sunday night.

After committing the incident, he had left for Chhattisgarh via bus.

The police traced the location of the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

Bilaspur SP Santosh Singh said a raid was conducted in Durg in which a person has been arrested.

Raid was conducted in Durg in which one person has been arrested. Seven-eight cases of robbery are lodged against him in the Bilaspur Police Station,â€ he said.

The Police said an associate of the accused was held from Kawardha and stolen goods worth Rs 23 lakh including jewellery and cash was recovered.

In a joint operation of Chhattisgarh Police and Delhi Police, a burglary case in a jewellery shop in Delhi has been solved. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. The accused is a high-profile type of thief… We were constantly monitoring his movement and then further action was taken,â€ said Additional SP of Billaspur Sanjay Dhruv.

We had been keeping a close eye. When we got to know about the Rs 25 crore Delhi theft case, we started keeping an eye on him and coordinated with Delhi Policeâ€ the Police said.

The police official said Rs 12.50 lakh in cash “and over 18kg of gold and diamonds have been seized from the accused which also include items robbed from a jewellery shop in Delhi”.

Billaspur police said a Delhi Police team had also reached the place. The official said an inter-state gang was involved and there could be information about more cases.

In a major incident of burglary in the national capital earlier this week, thieves decamped with jewellery after creating a hole in the wall of the strong room of a shop in the Bhogal area with the owner stating that it had â€œjewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crore.

The criminals entered the shop, creating an opening in one of the rooms. Although Umrao Singh Jewellers in Bhogal, had multiple CCTV cameras, they were tampered with around midnight on Sunday.

Delhi Police had said it was a big incident of burglary.