Mouni Roy aces her Cannes 2023 debut look

For the big debut, the 'Naagin' actress Mouni walked the red carpet in a strapless plunge-neck gown adorned with ivory feathers.

By ANI Published Date - 12:20 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Photo: Instagram

Cannes: Actor Mouni Roy made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet in a strapless plunge-neck gown adorned with ivory feathers. Mouni also shared photos with her social media followers. She also praised her team in the caption for helping her make an outstanding debut at Cannes.

She opted for a choker necklace with a subtle shine to complete her look. Finally, for the glam options, she chose darker brows, a glossy nude pink lip shade, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and dazzling highlighter, her red carpet outfit was completed with a low bun.

The ‘Naagin’ actress in her post talked about making a debut at Cannes 2023 and expressed gratitude for her team.

While sharing her look on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Debutante..On the Cannes red carpet tonight…I have the loveliest people to thank for…Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture.My @manekaharisinghani for being my rock & being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being in person. Love love you.@thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do. Merci@pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way.@shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient buddies. Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly x.”

Her fans have reacted to her look and appreciated it in their comments.

One of the social media users wrote, “Treat for Cannes!” While another mentioned, “Stunning.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni is known for working in films and TV shows including ‘Run’, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kasturi’, ‘Naagin’, among others.