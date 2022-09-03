Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor impress netizens with their Telugu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:06 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

In a pre-release event of Brahmastra that was held on Friday in Hyderabad, the Brahmastra-stars surprised their fans with their Telugu speaking skills.

Hyderabad: Soon to be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are once again trending on the social media, this time for their linguistic abilities. In a pre-release event of Brahmastra that was held on Friday in Hyderabad, the Brahmastra-stars surprised their fans with their Telugu speaking skills.

At the press-event, Alia ended her speech by singing Kumkumala— the Telugu version of Kesariya and netizens cannot stop lauding her for singing so flawlessly in an unknown language.

Alia singing in Telugu 👌 One of the best talent actress in present generation @aliaa08#AliaBhatt #Brahamastra pic.twitter.com/UabDNDls8L — Michael Scofield (@ScofieldReddy) September 2, 2022

Great effort Not a specific Fan of her but should really give it to her for learning and doing a great job in singing it right👌🏻 https://t.co/NuLQIFy89X — Haritha23 (@haritha23) September 3, 2022

Why I love #AliaBhatt more each day – kjo talking about her doesn’t take away what she’s achieved – early on in her career itself I’ve heard every filmmaker who’s not even worked with her praise her ability to just “get into a role” “no fuss” hard work & her good script sense. https://t.co/BkOHfKLyXF — SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) September 3, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor too engaged with the media in Telugu. It was said that the actor has prepared his Telugu dialogue for three days and it was supposed to be said at the grand launch event.

Ranbir Kapoor Speaking Telugu the best thing on internet today. BOOK BRAHMASTRA TICKETS NOWpic.twitter.com/Ljb2OgJhOw — souvIK. (@_xsouvIK) September 3, 2022

The pre-release event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad was initially expected to be a grand launch event at Ramoji film city, but was called off due to security reasons, after which a press-meet was conducted in the city. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli and others were present at the event, accompanied by the chief guest, Jr NTR. However, director Ayan Mukerji could not be a part of the event since he was completing a little work that was left on the film.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is all set to release on September 9, although preview screenings will start from Thursday.