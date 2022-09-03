Saturday, Sep 3, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 02:06 PM, Sat - 3 September 22
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor impress netizens with their Telugu
In a pre-release event of Brahmastra that was held on Friday in Hyderabad, the Brahmastra-stars surprised their fans with their Telugu speaking skills.

Hyderabad: Soon to be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are once again trending on the social media, this time for their linguistic abilities. In a pre-release event of Brahmastra that was held on Friday in Hyderabad, the Brahmastra-stars surprised their fans with their Telugu speaking skills.

At the press-event, Alia ended her speech by singing Kumkumala— the Telugu version of Kesariya and netizens cannot stop lauding her for singing so flawlessly in an unknown language.

Ranbir Kapoor too engaged with the media in Telugu. It was said that the actor has prepared his Telugu dialogue for three days and it was supposed to be said at the grand launch event.

The pre-release event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad was initially expected to be a grand launch event at Ramoji film city, but was called off due to security reasons, after which a press-meet was conducted in the city. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli and others were present at the event, accompanied by the chief guest, Jr NTR. However, director Ayan Mukerji could not be a part of the event since he was completing a little work that was left on the film.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is all set to release on September 9, although preview screenings will start from Thursday.

