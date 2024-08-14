Movie Review: ‘Vedaa’ A strong film dealing with social issues

'Vedaa' is a strong film that tackles important social issues with a gripping narrative and emotional hues. It's a must-watch for those who appreciate films with substance and heart.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 14 August 2024

Hyderabad: Films on caste distinctions and prejudices, how it impacts the societal fabric, and the fight against the system are not new. John Abraham’s latest release ‘Vedaa’, too, deals with casteism but with a difference — love angle is not its core theme — and a powerful narrative.

At the centre of the film’s storyline is Vedaa (Sharvari), a law student with dreams of becoming a boxer. Born into a Dalit family in the village of Toofan in Barmer, she faces significant challenges due to the deep-rooted social issues in her village.

When her family becomes a target of these injustices, Vedaa is compelled to fight against the oppressive system. She finds an unexpected ally in Abhimanyu, a court-martialed Army Officer played by John Abraham, who helps her in her quest for justice. Whether Vedaa overcomes these obstacles and achieves her dreams or not forms the crux of the story.

The first half of ‘Vedaa’ is well-crafted, introducing the main characters and setting the stage for the conflict that drives the narrative. Vedaa’s brother falls in love with an upper-caste girl, which is seen as unacceptable by the rigid social norms. This forbidden love leads to severe consequences for her family, as they become targets of the village sarpanch, portrayed by Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhimanyu (John Abraham) enters the story as a sub-coach for boxing and becomes Vedaa’s mentor and ally. His character helps Vedaa navigate her battle.

John’s portrayal of Abhimanyu is solid and believable, adding a sense of strength and guidance to Vedaa’s journey. The first half effectively builds up the tension, showing how Vedaa’s determination to fight for justice grows stronger with Abhimanyu’s support. The second half shifts into action mode, with intense fight scenes that keep the audience engaged.

While the story becomes more straightforward and focuses on her fight against the village’s oppressive system, it remains emotionally charged. The climax scene involving Raashi, Abhimanyu’s wife, played by Tamannaah Bhatia, adds another layer of emotion, even though her role is brief.

Sharvari delivers a standout performance as Vedaa, capturing the character’s vulnerability and resilience with great skill. Abhishek Banerjee is equally impressive as the villainous sarpanch, bringing a chilling presence to the screen.

Director Nikkhil Advani has skilfully tackled a controversial topic creating a story that’s both thought-provoking and engaging. Sensitive issues are handled with care while keeping the audience hooked. The movie is powerful, timely, and connects with viewers in many ways.

The film’s music, composed by Amaal Mallik, Manan Bhardwaj, Yuva, and Raghav-Arjun, along with Karthik Shah’s background score, enhances the overall impact.

