Yashwanth Pendyala opens up about his journey in ‘Committee Kurrollu’ and the road ahead

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 14 August 2024, 12:55 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Committee Kurrollu’ has taken the Telugu film industry by storm, and at the heart of this success is Yashwanth Pendyala, who portrayed the lead character Surya.

A graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Yashwanth’s path to acting was unconventional.

“When I was 16, all my roommates were talking about their careers, but I didn’t have an answer. Later, I realized that I have a talent for acting,” he says, reflecting on his early days.

Despite completing his engineering degree for his parents’ sake, his passion for acting never waned. After finishing his studies, Yashwanth decided to pursue his dreams in the film industry.

The release of ‘Committee Kurrollu’ has been an emotional moment for Yashwanth, who waited for this day for four long years.

“I was anticipating this response from the moment I first heard the story. Finally, it happened, and it’s a tremendous blockbuster,” he shares with a mix of relief and pride.

Yashwanth’s journey into the film began with his performance in the short film ‘Surigadu’, which initially led him to audition for the role of William in ‘Committee Kurrollu’. However, after a few auditions, the director and his team recognized that Yashwanth was more suited to play Surya, a character with multiple layers.

“Surya has a lot of shades—innocence, naughtiness, value for friendship, subtlety, and aggression. I was drawn to the complexity of the role,” Yashwanth explains.

Preparing for Surya was no easy task. The role required Yashwanth to portray both an 18-year-old and a 30-year-old, a transformation that demanded intense physical changes.

“I lost 14 kilos for the 18-year-old look and gained 17 kilos to look like 30 years,” he reveals. This physical commitment was matched by rigorous workshops under the guidance of director Yadhu Vamsi, which helped Yashwanth master the different variations in his character’s emotions.

Yashwanth fondly recalls a memorable moment on set involving producer Niharika Konidela. “I was injured during an action sequence, and Niharika garu came to the set and asked, ‘Don’t you want to do another film? Take care, you have a bright future.’ I was amazed by her kind words,” he shares.

Working with his co-stars was another highlight for Yashwanth. Despite not knowing them before the film, the cast developed a strong bond during auditions and workshops, leading to a friendship that extended beyond the set.

“We were not friends before the auditions and workshops, but after the shoot, we are like thick friends. I learned so much from them—everyone is a bundle of talent here. I am so glad that I worked with them,” Yashwanth says.

Looking ahead, Yashwanth is excited about his future projects, although he remains tight-lipped about the details.

“There are three projects in discussions,” he hints. However, his ultimate dream role is clear: “My ultimate dream role is Karna in Mahabharata. Apart from that, I want to do different and impactful lead roles in cinemas. I also like time travel and sci-fi movies,” he adds.

Yashwanth’s journey in ‘Committee Kurrollu’ has not only been a personal achievement but also a learning experience.

“This film is especially a masterclass for me in acting. Acting is an infinite subject, but if I have to say one thing, there are no limitations to portraying a character,” he concludes, ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in his acting career.