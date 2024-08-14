| Trinadh Varma On His Journey In Cinema And Success Of His Latest Film Committee Kurrollu

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 14 August 2024, 01:00 PM

Hyderabad: Trinadh Varma kalidindi, an emerging talent in the Telugu film industry, is steadily making a name for himself not just as an actor but as a passionate artist dedicated to his craft. Hailing from a family that runs an aviation academy where pilots are trained, Trinadh is fully immersed in the world of acting, and his dedication is evident in his recent success.

Having appeared in films before, Trinadh is no stranger to the big screen. However, his latest film has been a game-changer, marking a significant milestone in his career.

“I have worked in films before, but this is something very special because of the blockbuster success all over,” Trinadh shares with a sense of accomplishment. His portrayal of the character Subbu has earned widespread acclaim, with audiences and critics alike praising his performance. “Not just the success, the kind of response I am receiving about Subbu’s character is amazing,” he adds.

One of the most challenging aspects of playing Subbu was the physical and emotional transformation required for the role. Trinadh reveals, “I lost almost 14-15 kgs and gained it back for the role. Acting-wise, the character demands high emotions; it was challenging to understand the mentality of Subbu.” This dedication to embodying the character’s journey is a testament to Trinadh’s commitment to his craft.

While Trinadh doesn’t have a specific dream genre in mind, he is eager to explore a variety of roles and genres in the future.

“Nothing in specific, will definitely explore as many as possible or will work to try bringing in something new,” he says, reflecting his desire to constantly push the boundaries of his abilities.

Reflecting on a memorable moment from the film’s shooting, Trinadh recalls a particularly emotional scene towards the end of the movie.

“There was a scene at the end of the film which is really special to everyone. We couldn’t control ourselves, and whatever we did came out naturally,” he remembers fondly, highlighting the genuine connection he shared with the cast and crew.

Trinadh credits his family and friends as his biggest support system throughout his journey. His experience working with the director and fellow cast members was also incredibly positive. “The best. We are all family now,” he remarks, emphasizing the strong bonds formed during the making of the film.

The success of his latest film has taught Trinadh valuable lessons about the film industry.

“Every film is a learning process. When I did films before, I thought just making films was enough. Now I understand that marketing and taking it to the audience is much more important,” he reflects. As he continues to grow in his career, Trinadh is committed to applying these lessons to his future projects.

Currently, Trinadh is fully enjoying the success of “Committee Kurrollu”. He is dedicated to ensuring that the content reaches a wider audience, beyond regional boundaries. “Content is not region-specific. Hoping and working towards promoting it to a wider audience,” he says with determination.