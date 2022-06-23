Movie tickets through `Your Screens’ portal in AP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:57 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Representational Image

Amaravati: Film goers in the State can hereafter purchase movie tickets online at fixed and affordable prices through a new portal called ‘Your Screens’ to be be launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTTDC) shortly.

APSFTTDC Managing Director, AP Film Development Corporation T Vijay Kumar Reddy in a release here on Thursday said that the viewers could book movie tickets at the standard price through the portal with a service charge of only Rs 1.95 per ticket. The initiative would curb black-marketing of tickets and make them more affordable to the filmgoers, he stated. Also, the revenue generated from the online sale of tickets would be credited into the bank accounts of theatres the same day, and the theatres could still sell 50 per cent of the tickets through service providers as per the existing agreements, he said.

The online ticket is being introduced by the AP government after detailed discussions were held with the exhibitors, distributors, producers, service providers, and the representatives of film industry associations in September last year. As per the MoU between the APFDC and film exhibitors, the daily collections through online sale of tickets would be remitted to the exhibitors on a daily basis. This would help find out how many tickets were sold at what price, how much GST was collected, and other details, so as to check tax evasion.

While the agreements with private service providers had also been already extended, cinegoers are free to book film tickets online on whatever online portal they prefer, however, if they do so on ‘Your Screens’ portal they would get tickets at lower rates, it was suggested.