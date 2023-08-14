Movies, web series, and podcasts to watch and listen to this Independence Day

14 August 23

Hyderabad: With the echoes of patriotism and the fervour of freedom setting in, it’s the perfect time to indulge in some inspiring tales that celebrate the spirit of Independence. Whether through films, audio, or web series, there’s a treasure trove of entertainment on your phones and TVs waiting to be explored. This Independence Day, we have put together a special selection of titles that will take you on a captivating journey and evoke a profound sense of national pride.

1947: Road to Indian Independence (Audible)

‘1947: Road to Indian Independence’ on Audible narrated by journalist Prashant Jha traces back to how India became one of the first countries in Asia to get freedom from colonial rule to attain freedom. The 13-episode podcast documents the important events that shaped the freedom struggle, the becoming of a nation named ‘India’, and imminent personalities who have left their immortal footprint on the nation.

Chronicles of India (Audible)

‘Chronicles of India’ is informative, deep dives into the depths of ancient Indian history, and celebrates the golden pages of our country’s lost history, which has helped India become what it is today. It beautifully depicts how this nation has proven its significance to the rest of the world.

Yoddha (Seasons 1 & 2 on Audible)

Both the seasons of this show, created and performed by Neelesh Mishra, celebrate the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces in the most uncertain and terrifying circumstances. It documents the valiant real-life experiences of war heroes, troopers, and Army veterans who served in the Indo-Pakistan war, the 26/11 terror attacks, the Sino-Indian war of 1962, and ambush operations in Jammu Kashmir.

Regiment Diaries (Season 2 on Netflix)

‘Regiment Diaries’ on Netflix series offers a peek into the various regiments of the Indian Army, their training, their traditions, history, contributions, and their journey from civilian to joining the Indian Army. Gain insights into the regiments of the Indian Army and important military events, through this docu-series which chronicles the lives of the Army men.

Major (Netflix)

This Netflix biopic ‘Major’ is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, documenting his life right from his childhood to his valiant endeavour during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Major Unnikrishnan, the team commander of 51 Special Action Groups (51 SAG) who was deployed in the hotel to rescue the hostages, died during his mission.

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye (Prime Video)

The militant uprising in colonial India is not honoured enough though it has a pivotal role in attaining Independence. ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’ on Prime Video does exactly the needful by capturing the efforts made by the Azad Hind Fauj who marched 3,884 kilometres from Singapore to Delhi to free their country from the British. The Fauj was led by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose who fought against their size and scale but were labelled by the then ruling establishment as traitors.

Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Sardar Udham’ is directed by Shoojit Sircar and was shot in the beautiful locales of India, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Sardar was a man gravely impacted by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and sought revenge on the perpetrator of the incident, Micheal O’Dwyer. Sardar spent the most decisive 6 years of his life, re-igniting the revolution, and in 1940, after years of carrying the unhealed wound, Udham Singh assassinated O’Dwyer.