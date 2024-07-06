Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire; none hurt

A moving car caught fire at Fateh Maidan near LB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported as the driver escaped on seeing flames from the engine.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 04:17 PM

The Mercedes Benz make car was proceeding from the Abid Road side towards Basheerbagh when the incident occurred. Motorists passing by noticed the fire and alerted the driver and the police and fire department too were informed.

A fire engine rushed to the spot and the flames were doused immediately. The alert driver escaped unhurt. However, the car was gutted in the fire.

The Saifabad police are investigating. A short circuit in the engine is suspected to have led to the fire.