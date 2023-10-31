MP assembly polls: 2489 candidates file nomination papers across state on last day

121 candidates from seven assembly constituencies in the state capital Bhopal filed their nomination papers on the last day

By ANI Published Date - 11:05 AM, Tue - 31 October 23

Bhopal: A total of 2489 candidates submitted 2811 nomination papers for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls across the state on the last day of nomination on Monday, an official said.

Of these candidates, 121 candidates from seven assembly constituencies in the state capital Bhopal filed their nomination papers on the last day.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said, “The nomination for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 was started from October 21 and the last day for submission of nomination papers was on October 30. A total of 2811 nomination papers have been submitted by 2489 candidates in all 230 assembly constituencies of the state on the last day.”

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath filed his nomination papers from Chindwara on October 26, while incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan filed his nomination on Monday, the last day for filing nominations, from his traditional seat of Budhni.

So far, a total of 3832 candidates filed 4359 nomination papers from October 21 to October 30 for the upcoming state assembly polls. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 31 and November 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of nomination, he added.

On the other hand, of 121 candidates in Bhopal, 17 candidates filed nominations for Berasia assembly seat, 22 nominations filed for Bhopal Uttar seat, 14 nomination papers for Narela seat, 16 for Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim seat, 21 for Bhopal Madhya seat, 19 for Govindpura Assembly seat and 12 nomination filed for Huzur Assembly seat on the last day.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.