MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar honoured with ‘Vriksha Mitra’ award

Raghava, Mardi Karunakar Reddy of GIC have received the award on behalf of MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar. (Photo: Surya Sridhar)

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP, Joginpally Santosh Kumar has been felicitated with the ‘Vriksha Mitra’ Award for starting the initiative Green India Challenge and increasing the green cover in our country. He was honoured by the Kalpataru Samsthan, who has initiated one lakh tree plantation at Rajasthan’s capital city, Jaipur.

The United Nations Environment wing’s Executive Director Eric Solem inaugurated the event by planting a sapling. Calling it the most special award he has ever received, Santosh Kumar said that ‘it’s not just an award for him but an honour to all those who have taken his call and planted crores of saplings all over the country”. He further thanked everyone who made the Green India Challenge a great success.

Eric Solem has praised Green India Challenge for its commendable job and conveyed best wishes to Santosh Kumar.

The event saw participation from ‘Tree Man of India’ Vishnu Lamba as well. Santosh Kumar was to receive the award in person but due to prefixed official programmes he was unable to attend the event. On his behalf Raghava, Mardi Karunakar Reddy of GIC have attended and received the award.

