MP man held for forex trading fraud

The arrested was identified as Aditya Narayan Godbole alias Adi (37), from Indore.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Monday arrested a doctor from Madhya Pradesh on charges of cheating people in the guise of investments in forex trading.

The arrested was identified as Aditya Narayan Godbole alias Adi (37), from Indore. According to the police, he recently duped a man from Nagole who was induced by lucrative forex trading on Facebook. He was made to invest Rs 41 lakh in forex trading. Police said Godbole completed his MBBS from a university in China in 2014 and during his stay, became acquainted with Mao Zhibin, the owner of a fraud forex trading company from Vietnam and Annie Pierce A.K.A Monica, forex investment advisor at Pierce Technology.

He then opened an office for a trading app with him being the marketing manager and local business co-coordinator in India. As per the instructions of Mao Zhibin, Adi also opened a bank account for financial transactions.

A police team nabbed him from Indore and brought him to Hyderabad on a transit warrant. The police have also frozen his bank account holding Rs 11.5 lakh. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

