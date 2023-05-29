MP Soyam Bapu Rao warns of gunning down those converting ST girls into other religions

MP Soyam Bapu Rao urged the Adivasi girls not to fall prey to false promises and not to be cheated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

MP Soyam Bapu Rao urged the Adivasi girls not to fall prey to false promises and not to be cheated

Adilabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party MP Soyam Bapu Rao made some controversial comments against religious conversions warning that those forcing the Adivasi girls to convert from their religion would be shot dead. He was addressing a gathering of Jana Jathi Suraksha Manch, an affiliated unit of the BJP here on Monday.

Stating that girls belonging to Scheduled Tribal communities were being forced to convert their religion, Rao said that the perpetuators would be shot if they did not mend their ways. He regretted that Adivasi women were marrying followers of Islamic and Christian religions.

The MP urged the Adivasi girls not to fall prey to false promises and not to be cheated. He announced that he would demand for deletion of those who convert their religions from the list of STs. He stated that he would raise his voice against the issue in Parliament soon. He said that he would strive for tabling a Bill against the conversions in Parliament. He requested the converted women to come back before he would speak over it.

He said that he would welcome the women by tonsuring their heads. His comments, however, on conversion of religion by tribal girls became a talk of the town.

Also Read Telangana: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy disillusioned with functioning of BJP