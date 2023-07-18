MP: Tea vendor manages traffic on flooded road amid rains in Indore; netizens laud selfless act

A tea vendor played a good samaritan by managing traffic on an inundated road amid heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Indore: A tea vendor played a good samaritan by managing traffic on an inundated road amid heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. A photograph of tea vendor getting drenched while sitting on a bench placed on an open manhole is going viral on social media, with netizens lauding his selfless act and at the same time criticising the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place on Monday when heavy rains pounded the city, leaving roads waterlogged.

Talking to PTI, Rahul, who runs a tea stall in Bhamori area of the city, on Tuesday said, “Due to heavy rains, water was flowing from three sides on the road in front of my shop and many passing vehicles were getting stuck and had to be pushed out.” Rahul said he opened the lid of a manhole on the road and put a bench over it to drain out the water from the road.

“I sat on the bench and managed the traffic to ensure that no fell into the pit and got injured because of the heavy rains,” he said.

It took nearly two hours for the accumulated water to drain out of the road, the tea vendor said, pointing out that no municipal staffer had reached the spot.