Hyderabad: Cafe Niloufer re-launches Golden Tips Tea, priced at Rs 1,000

The premium limited and hand-blend edition tea is presented to Hyderabadi tea lovers at Cafe Niloufer Premium Lounge, Banjara Hills, Cafe Niloufer, Himayathnagar outlets from February 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: The Cafe Niloufer has re-launched its ‘Niloufer Golden Tips Tea’ priced Rs 1,000.

The premium limited and hand-blend edition tea under the tea connoisseur and chairman, A.Babu Rao is presented to Hyderabadi tea lovers at Cafe Niloufer Premium Lounge, Banjara Hills, Cafe Niloufer, Himayathnagar outlets from February 3.

The speciality of this tea buds, cultivated only once a year grown in the tea-estate in Assam, is fetched at high prices in auction. It takes a great number of trees to bring the Golden Tips Tea to life as each tree produces only a single bud that belongs to the finest clone of the tea plant – the P-126/A, a press release said.

The leaves are picked in the early hours between 4 am and 6 am to prevent the sun from altering its distinct aroma and flavour. “It looks like 24 carat gold and is the healthiest beverage on the planet,” the press release added.