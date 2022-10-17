MPP gifts cycle to student walking 6 km to school in Medak

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Manoj is receiving the cycle from the hands of Additional Collector B Ramesh, MPP Sheri Narayana Reddy (second from left) in Medak on Monday.

Medak: Mandal Parishad President of Havelighanpur, Sheri Narayana Reddy, has set an example for his peers, by spending money from his own pocket to help a 12-year-old boy from a poor family. Reddy, after coming to know the struggles of Class Seven student Tudumu Manoj Kumar, who was walking from Muthaipally to his school in Kuchanpally every day, the MPP decided to buy him a bicycle by spending Rs.6,000 from his pocket.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Narayana Reddy, who hails from Kuchanpally, said he saw the boy walking with his school bag from Muthaipally to Kuchanpally one day. Muthaipally, where Manoj resides, is three kilometres from Kuchanpally. After talking to Manoj’s father Ravi, Reddy said Ravi could not afford a bicycle for his son. A single parent, Ravi was looking after Manoj and his younger sister by working as a labourer. The family owned no land either.

Since the government School at Muthaipally had only Class 5, Manoj was walking to the school in Kunchanpally, covering six kilometres both sides since June 2021. Narayana Reddy finally put an end to the young boy’s ordeal by handing over the bicycle to Manoj from the hands of Additional Collector G Ramesh at the Collectorate on Monday.

Elated after receiving the bicycle, Manoj said he could not believe that he would be going to school on a bicycle from Tuesday. He thanked the Additional Collector and MPP Narayan Reddy.