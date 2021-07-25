Tourists throng brimming water bodies in erstwhile Medak district

Singur Project, presently holding 20.5 tmcft of water against its gross capacity of 29.91 tmcft, has been witnessing large number of tourists from Hyderabad and various places

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Sangareddy: The recent rains in the State filled almost all the water bodies to brim. Though there has been a respite, several water bodies continue to receive inflows are still overflowing. The Singur Project, presently holding 20.5 tmcft of water against its gross capacity of 29.91 tmcft, has been witnessing large number of tourists from Hyderabad and various places in erstwhile Medak district.

The Manjeera reservoir located downstream, Vana Durga Bhavani Project and Nallavagu Project constructed across Nallavagu stream at Sirgapur in Sangareddy district also saw huge number of visitors over the weekend.

The Pocharam dam, which is still overflowing, has also got scores of visitors from Hyderabad. The Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar projects, built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), have also received thousands of tourists from across the State as they were brimming with Godavari water.

The Shanigaram Medium irrigation project built in Koheda mandal of Siddipet witnessed a huge turnout. Not only major and medium irrigation projects, the tanks such as Komaticheruvu in Siddipet, Mahabub Sagar in Sangareddy and many others witnessed huge crowds since the water bodies were brimming with water.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .