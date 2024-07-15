‘Mrs’ explores woman’s journey to find her voice: Sanya Malhotra

The actress highlighted that the film festival has always been a key platform for celebrating diverse narratives.

By IANS Published Date - 15 July 2024, 12:40 PM

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra is set to travel to Australia for the screening of her film ‘Mrs’, which explores the complex and nuanced journey of a woman trying to find her own voice, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM).

Speaking about the film’s Australian premiere, Sanya said: “I am thrilled and honoured that ‘Mrs’ will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This film is incredibly special to me as it explores the complex and nuanced journey of a woman trying to find her own voice amid the expectations of society.”

The actress will be joined by the film’s director, Arati Kadav, for the premiere in Australia.

Sanya added: “Working with Arati Kadav and the entire team has been a profound experience. I believe the story will resonate with audiences everywhere, and I can’t wait to share it with the viewers at IFFM.”

‘Mrs’ delves into the intricate life of a woman, portrayed by Sanya, who is a trained dancer and dance teacher. After her marriage, she faces the challenges of being a wife while striving to discover her own path and voice.

The film, which is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, traces her journey of self-expression amid societal expectations imposed on her marital life.

It also features Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya.

Sanya was previously feted with the Best Actress award for the film at the New York Indian Film Festival and has also been nominated for Best Actress at IFFM 2024.

Talking about the film, director Arati Kadav added: “This film delves into the emotional and societal intricacies of a woman’s life, and having it as a centrepiece at IFFM is a testament to its universal appeal and relevance.”

“Sanya’s performance brings depth and authenticity to the character, making it a powerful narrative,” she added.

Producer Harman Baweja said he is thrilled that ‘Mrs’ will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

“This film is very close to my heart, and having it featured as one of the centrepieces of the festival is truly fulfilling,” Baweja added.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 will be held from August 15 to August 25.