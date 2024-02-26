| Sanya Malhotra Shares Birthday Picture With Thank You Note

The message expressed gratitude: "32. Feeling truly blessed to be surrounded by such wonderful and kindhearted people. Thank you everyone for your love and warm wishes. It means a lot."

By ANI Updated On - 26 February 2024, 02:47 PM

Mumbai: On Sanya Malhotra‘s 32nd birthday, the actor dropped a beautiful picture of herself along with a thankyou note for the birthday love on her social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sanya expressed gratitude and penned a note.

In the sunkissed photo, the actor can be seen wearing a champagne colour dress.

The note read, “32. I’m truly blessed for being surrounded by such amazing and kindhearted people. Thank you so much everyone for your love and warm wishes. I appreciate it.”

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula wrote, “Happy birthday!”

Dia Mirza commented, “Happy Birthday sundar sundar Sanya. keep shining.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished his ‘Badhaai Ho’ co-star on her special day.

He wrote, “Happy birthday Sanu.”

Sanya is all set to come up with her next film ‘Mrs’.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios handle shared the teaser video. “All set to inspire, move and spark conversations about the challenges & triumphs faced by women globally at the world stage! We are happy to announce our film #Mrs, a captivating story of strength & resilience, will have its World Premiere at #TalinnBlackNightsFilmFestival on 17th November. The powerful narrative has also been selected under the Critics’ Pick Competition category at the film festival,” said the caption.

In the teaser, Sanya is seen juggling between her household chores and patriarchy rules.

It is helmed by ‘Cargo’ fame Arati Kadav and is produced by Harman Baweja.

Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.

The film is the Hindi adaption of Malayalam drama, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

‘Mrs’ had its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17.