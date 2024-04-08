Mrunal Thakur honored for ‘Hi Nanna’ performance, details inside

Expressing her joy over the award, Mrunal stated, 'I am beyond thrilled and grateful to receive this incredible honor.'

By ANI Updated On - 8 April 2024, 03:32 PM

Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur has been on a roll. On April 6, at the Oniros Film Awards, she bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in ‘Hi Nanna’ recently.

Elated about the award, Mrunal in a statement said, “I am beyond thrilled and grateful to receive this incredible honor from

The Oniros Film Awards. Portraying the character in ‘Hi Nanna’ was a deeply rewarding experience, and to be recognized for it in this manner is truly humbling. I am immensely thankful to my fans for their unwavering support and love.”

The Oniros Film Awards is an esteemed International Monthly IMDb Qualifying competition that celebrates films and filmmakers from across the globe.

‘Hi Nanna’ is a family entertainer, written and directed by Shouryuv. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 7, 2023., Hi Nanna also features Nani, Kiara Khanna and Angad Bedi.

The film was released on the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Mrunal is also being lauded for her role in ‘Family Star’, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu.

As per Mrunal, ‘Family Star’ “is for all those heroes who wear an imaginary cape and are always there for you no matter what. This film is an ode to all the stars of our families and our hearts.”

Produced by Dil Raju, the film hit the theatres on April 5.