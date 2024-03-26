Mrunal Thakur follows ‘grandma diet,’ believes in not skipping meals

The actress added: “Of course being an actor isn't possible, but when I’m out, I eat a balanced meal, I don’t skip anything, but rather balance it and stick to proportions."

By IANS Published Date - 26 March 2024, 11:39 AM

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur follows the “grandma diet”, which she describes as eating what the family has always eaten, with a balance of understanding of portions and nutrition.

Talking to IANS, Mrunal shared what her normal life looks like and details about her diet.

Mrunal said: “I’m a very family person. They’re always my number one. Spending quality time at home and having home cooked meals is what I prefer the most.”

Mrunal said that is what she has been taught.

The actress added: “I have a brilliant trainer, who pushes me to do my best work out and always allows me to reward myself with food that I truly do enjoy eating.”

“My diet usually is what we call a ‘grandma diet’, it’s essentially eating what your family has always eaten, with a balance of understanding of portions and nutrition,” said Mrunal.

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Family Star’, which is directed by Parasuram.