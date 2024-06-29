Mrunal Thakur instantly agrees to join ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ mega-starrer

Mrunal didn't hesitate to say yes when approached for the mega-starrer film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Mumbai: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has become special for Mrunal Thakur’s fans as the actress played a cameo in the film.

On being a part of the mega-starrer film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Mrunal said, “When I was approached for ‘Kalki,’ I didn’t even take a moment to say yes. I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in ‘Sita Ramam’ made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan also have cameos in the film, which is headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai. Kamal Haasan attended the pre-release event of the film, where he spoke about his character and how he reacted when director Nag Ashwin came to him with the idea behind his project.

Talking about Nag Ashwin, the actor said that he is a man of few words but has a great idea and knows how to present it. “I don’t underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it.”

He added, “I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it’s going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I’m almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea.”