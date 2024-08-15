Mrunal Thakur to star in Prabhas’ next? Actor clears the air

By PTI Published Date - 15 August 2024, 12:57 PM

New Delhi: Actor Mrunal Thakur has dismissed the rumours that she will be sharing the screen space with superstar Prabhas in an upcoming film.

A news outlet on Wednesday shared a report on Instagram, stating that Prabhas’ new film, titled ‘Fauji’, will feature Mrunal Thakur. The actor, known for her performances in movies such as ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Jersey’ and ‘Hi Nanna’, commented on the post, saying, “Sorry to be a vibe killer! Buttttt I’m not a part of this film.”

According to the report, ‘Fauji’ will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and its first look will be unveiled by the makers on August 17. Interestingly, Thakur recently made a cameo appearance in Prabhas’ latest release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 27.

Thakur’s upcoming films include ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ with Huma Qureshi and “Son of Sardar 2”, in which she will feature opposite Ajay Devgn.