MSME sector thriving in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: The BJP’s much-trumpeted claims of the ‘double-engine’ model of governance can be deceptive. Leave aside generating employment, the model could not even stop the closure of many MSMEs in the BJP-ruled States compared to Telangana.

Rajya Sabha member Abir Ranjan Biswas sought details of MSMEs closed in Telangana in the last two years. In a reply on Monday, union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said 128 units were closed between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Interestingly, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State of Gujarat, 492 units were closed, while 494 faced closure in Uttar Pradesh and 272 in Karnataka. Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of MSMEs closure at 1831 units.

The Telangana government has been according top priority to MSMEs growth. According to the TS iPASS, nearly 16,365 units started operations between January 2015 and January 2022, generating employment for 2.44 lakh people. The UDYAM portal data of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises states that MSMEs are majorly concentrated in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Karimnagar districts, with Hyderabad accounting for the highest share of MSMEs among all the districts.

To promote growth and employment-generation potential of the MSME sector, the State government has launched several initiatives such as the Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation, Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited, has entered into partnership with private players, launched TS Globallinker (a digital networking platform that helps MSMEs contact global buyers and sellers and get appraised about opportunities in the sector).