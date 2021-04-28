MSN Laboratories launches Favipiravir 800mg tablets

The field team of MSN Labs is also facilitating free home delivery in over 170 cities in coordination with local retail chemists for patient convenience, the company said.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based MSN Laboratories launched its branded generic, Favilow (Favipiravir) 800 mg. The higher strength Favilow 800 mg is priced at Rs 144 per tablet and will be available across pharmacies.

The field team of MSN Labs is also facilitating free home delivery in over 170 cities in coordination with local retail chemists for patient convenience, the company said.

Dr MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Group said, “In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in India, affordable treatment options are the need of the hour to flatten the curve. We are sure that our product Favilow 800 would help support the nation’s efforts in overcoming the Covid crisis.”

MSN had launched the branded generic of Favipiravir, Favilow, in August last year, in the strengths of 200 and 400 mg. The company claims the higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience by effectively reducing the number of tablets a patient requires per day.

Bharat Reddy, ED, MSN Group said, “MSN is currently manufacturing more than one lakh dosage regimen (five lakh strips of different strengths) for the treatment of Covid-19 in last 15 days and are scaling up the manufacturing volumes to 6-8 lakh dosage regimen (30 lakh strips of different strengths) by next month.”

The higher strength of Favipiravir 800 mg from MSN has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). MSN developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favilow 800 mg in its in-house R&D and manufacturing units.

The company’s Favilow helpline has served more than 1,000 patients by making the drug available from nearby chemists.

As part of the Covid treatment range, MSN has already launched Oseltamivir 75 mg capsules, an anti-viral medication under the brand name Oselow.

