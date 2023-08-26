Mudslide blocks Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya, traffic to Tripura, Mizoram, Barak valley cut off: Police

By PTI Published Date - 03:25 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday

Shillong: A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday blocking traffic movement to Tripura, Mizoram and Assam’s Barak valley, police said.

The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours. Two vehicles were stuck in the mudslide, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.

He said the NHAI was informed for necessary clearance and to make sure traffic on the important NH 6 connecting to three other north eastern states flow normally.

Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said.